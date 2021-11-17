Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria to get married in 2022

Aadar Jain who is Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin has been in steady relationship with actress Tara Sutaria for a long time now. Now according to a report on BollywoodLife, Aadar and Tara took off to Goa recently where they arrived at the decision to tie the knot. As per the source quoted, the duo will get married even before Aadar's cousin brother Ranbir, who is also rumoured to be walking down the aisle with ladylove Alia Bhatt in the summer of 2022. The source further revealed to the publication that the two had been taking their time to decide but now seem to have agreed to take the plunge. Since it is the wedding season, and if reports are to be believed, we can hope for an official announcement from the Kapoor family sooner than later.

Another report in Spotboye claims that Aadar is all ready to get married to his girlfriend, Tara Sutaria. A source close to the Kapoor clan had revealed:"Aadar is all set to marry his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. They are committed for keeps and would like to tie the knot at the earliest. For whatever reason, I don’t think Ranbir is ready yet to get married(to Alia). His cousin Aadar is very much the family man. He wants to marry Tara at the earliest. His elder brother Armaan got married to his girlfriend last year. There is no hurdle to Aadar getting married in spite of the fact that his career has still not taken off and Tara Sutaria’s career has just taken off."On the work front, Tara Sutaria will be seen in her upcoming film, Tadap with Ahaan Shetty. Meanwhile, Aadar was last seen in Hello Charlie which flopped at the box-office.

