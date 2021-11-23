Aanand L Rai shares first look motion posters of Akshay, Sara, Dhanush from 'Atrangi Re'

Ahead of the trailer release of one of the much-anticipated movies of the year 'Atrangi Re', filmmaker Aanand L Rai has unveiled the first look motion posters of the lead characters--- Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rai introduced Akshay's character by writing, "If magic in every frame is what you seek, look no further than @akshaykumar in this atrangi love story."

In the motion poster, one can see Akshay in three different looks. He could be seen in the avatar of a drummer, a magician and a king.

On the other hand, introducing Dhanush's character as Vishu, Rai wrote, "Collaborating with Dhanush again was delightful. Vishu's character is everything an atrangi love story like this could wish for."

Going by the motion poster, Dhanush could be seen playing a vagabond in the upcoming romantic drama.

Meanwhile, introducing the leading lady of the movie, Sara Ali Khan, Rai wrote, "If you don't find love, it finds you. Meet the heart of this atrangi love story, Rinku." Sara character Rinku hails from Bihar, in the movie.

With the motion posters, the makers have also disclosed that the movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar instead of getting a theatrical release. The exact release date is still under wraps.

The filming of the movie started in December last year. Back then, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble. The movie has been shot in Varanasi, Madurai and Delhi too.

'Atrangi Re' has been written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil.

The trailer of the movie will be out on November 24, Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor