Abhinav Shukla reminisces his modeling days with late actor Sidharth Shukla

Actor Abhinav Shukla is left heartbroken with the sudden demise of his late friend and actor Sidharth Shukla.

In memory of his friend, the television star took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and dug out a picture from the time when they step together in the showbiz industry -- with Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2004.

In the photo, Sidharth and Abhinav can be seen dressed formally in black blazers and trousers, as they pose on the stage with other contestants.

Along with the memorable picture, Abhinav penned, "That's where we started our journey in this Industry. Gladrags 2004. We all prepared our intros for contest some picked up a famous quote others one-liners followed by Name. Siddharth's Intro : "live life like its your last, cause one day you gonna be right, hi this is Siddharth Shukla from Mumbai"...Not done man! You left so early."

Sidharth, who was the winner of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 13, had also mentored Abhinav along with other contestants in the show's season 14, sharing his experience and learnings with them.

Abhinav's wife and actor Rubina Dilaik, who was also in 'Bigg Boss' season 14, took to her Instagram handle to express her grief and shock at Siddharth's demise.

"Can't believe it...," she captioned the post with a broken heart emoticon.

The sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla on Thursday has shocked the Indian film and television industry. Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital confirmed his death to ANI.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

( With inputs from ANI )

