Abhishek Bachchan Quits 'Dhoom' franchise after fight with Aditya Chopra?

Aditya Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan have collaborated in a number of flims with great success. Now the latest buzz is that Abhishek and Aditya had a professional fall-out during the making of Dhoom 3 which led to the Yuva's actor's ouster from Bunty Aur Babli sequel. According to a source with knowledge of the situation quoted by Bollywood Hungama, the screenplay of Dhoom 3 was continuously changing to suit Aamir Khan. And Abhishek wasn't happy with it; he kept telling Aditya and director Vijay Krishna Acharya about it, but they disregarded him. The film's finale served as gasoline to the flames. When Abhishek arrived at the shooting location, he was informed that the whole climax had been modified without his knowledge. Abhishek was vehemently opposed to it and has even stated that he will not return to the Dhoom franchise.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 was first offered to Abhishek, but the deal fell off. "Abhishek and I were both approached by #YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, regrettably, things didn't work out with him and we will miss him deeply," Rani said when she signed the film in December 2019.The film will have a theatrical release on November 19. Currently, Abhishek is in Maldives with Aishwarya to celebrate their daughter's 10th birthday. On Monday, Aishwarya took to Instagram to post a picture of what appeared to be an excursion into the ocean, where she caught a glimpse of a pod of dolphins. She captioned the post with emojis, and also posted a picture of a board that read ‘Casa Bachchan’. Abhishek, meanwhile, shared a bunch of sunset pictures. “Sunsets filled with love,” he wrote in his caption, tagging the property. His niece Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a heart-eyes emoji in the comments section. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.