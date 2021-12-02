Actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra found dead at his Mumbai residence

In a shocking turn of events, actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra of Mirzapur fame died of massive cardiac arrest. The sad news of Bramha Mishra’s demise was shared by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment on social media and expressed their grief over the actor's untimely demise. Sharing a photo of Brahmaswaroop Mishra, the announcement post read, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #BramhswaroopMishra. Our condolences are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace."

For the unversed, Brahma Mishra played the character of Lalit in Mirzapur, who was Munna Bhaiya's (played by Divyendu Sharma) right-hand man.As per reports, the 36-year old was found at home after neighbours complained of a foul smell and informed the police. The cops entered the apartment with a duplicate key and found him in the bathroom. Brahma was staying alone since last four years at his rented apartment in Mumbai, a report in India Today. However, the police are yet to issue an official statement on the issue. Some of his notable works include, Kesari, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Dangal, Office Vs Office, Not Fit, Hello Charlie, Hawaizaada and Manjhi - The Mountain Man.

