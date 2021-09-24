Actor Gaurav Dixit, arrested in a drugs case, granted bail on surety

Actor Gaurav Dixit, arrested last month in connection with a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has been granted bail by a special court. According to the ANI, Gaurav cannot leave the city without the court’s permission. ANI tweeted, “Mumbai court grants bail to TV actor Gaurav Dixit in a drugs case, on a surety of Rs 50,000 & the conditions that he can't leave in the city without the court's permission & that he will report to NCB office on every Monday, Wednesday & Friday till filing of charge-sheet.”

Dixit was arrested on August 27 with the NCB alleging that he was part of an “active drug cartel”. The NCB had claimed that the arrest of other accused with drugs and their questioning had led them to Dixit. The NCB claimed that a search at his residence led them to 8 grams of mepherdrone, 20 grams of charas and nine tablets of Ecstasy weighing 0.6 grams. Dixit has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. In his bail plea filed through lawyer Kushal Mor, Dixit had claimed that the drugs alleged to have been found from him were not of commercial quantity. Gaurav is known for acting in films, TV serials and commercials. He has worked in films like 'Happy Bhaag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' amongst others.