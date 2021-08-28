Actor Gaurav Dixit remanded to NCB custody till Aug 30 in drugs case

Bollywood and TV actor Gaurav Dixit was arrested on Friday night after the Narcotics Control Bureau recovered 'MD' and 'Charas' from his residence. According to ANI, the actor has now been sent to the NCB custody till 30 th August in a drug case.The NCB, represented by special public prosecutor Advait Sethna, submitted that the case pertains to recovery of commercial quantity of contraband and hence Dixit''s custodial interrogation was required.

Appearing for the accused, advocate Kushal Mor argued that the recovery was of small quantity and Dixit must be released on bail. After hearing both sides, the court remanded the accused to the custody of the NCB till August 30.The NCB had been on the lookout for Dixit for the past few months after his name cropped up in the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan and some other persons in April this year. The probe agency had searched Dixit’s home in Lokhandwala at the time and drugs were seized. While returning to his house, as soon as the actor and his friend spotted the police, they fled away. Since then, they were on the lookout for him. Gaurav has worked in films like 'Happy Bhaag Jayegi', 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' amongst others.

