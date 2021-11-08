Actor Nani appears on 'Unstoppable with NBK'

Hyderabad, Nov 8 Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna made his digital debut with a talk show 'Unstoppable with NBK'. The celebrity talk show premiered on the OTT Telugu platform Aha on November 4, on the occasion of Diwali.

With the first episode featuring the Manchu Family on 'Unstoppable', Balakrishna was seen actively interacting with Mohan Babu, Vishnu, and Lakshmi. Now, the latest update is that 'Natural Star' Nani has joined the veteran actor and appeared as one of the guests for the show.

The makers of 'Unstoppable with NBK' unveiled a few posters from the sets of the talk show. 'Eega' fame Nani is seen having a great time on the show, sharing the screen with the legendary actor Balakrishna. Nani is a huge admirer of Nandamuri Balakrishna, whom he had mentioned several times in the past.

Now that Nani is going to be featured in the second episode of 'Unstoppable with NBK', expectations are rife. A few posters released by team 'Aha' feature Nani and Balakrishna throwing paper rockets together.

Well, on the work front, Nani is prepping up for a huge release of his upcoming movie 'Shyam Singha Roy', while Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' is still in production.

