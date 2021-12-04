Actress Jasmin Bhasin bought her dream house in Mumbai, see pics

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin recently featured in new music video 'Chann Mahiya Ve' opposite singer Ishaan Khan. Has bought her dream house in Goregoan Mumbai. The actress is so happy after purchasing her expensive house.

Her boyfriend Aly Goni shared the picture on his Instagram handle and congratulated the actress, he wrote Aly shared a picture with Jasmin Bhasin from her new home and captioned the picture as, "I m so so sooo proud of you ❤️ Congratulations on ur new house meri jaan I know how much u have worked hard for this ✨ 🧿😘😘."

After this Jasmin commented "Our home." The love birds are looking very happy in the pictures. In the picture, it can be seen the house is very beautiful with pink walls, lit ceiling lights, and a lavish dining table.

Jasmin and Aly are friends for a long time now both first met on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Talking about their love story, the couple came close to each other in Bigg Boss 14 house. Since then, they have started dating each other.

On the work front, Jasmin has just done a super hit music video 'Chann Mahiya Ve' opposite singer Ishaan Khan. While Aly Goni is still working on his career, earlier he said that "I will be taking up new projects only after I get back in shape".