Actress Pranati Rai Prakash gets injured in a freak accident

Actress Pranati Rai Prakash suffered a freak injury as she dashed her head on a glass door. The actress took to her social media handle to share the news with her fans. The Love Aaj Kal actress shared a witty caption saying, The best thing about getting hurt is that I can pretend to have suffered memory loss. 🌝 Maybe I actually have 🤷🏻‍♀️🩹🤍 The actress is currently recuperating and is currently on a break from her shooting commitments.

Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to give her fans a sneak peek into her getaway with friends. We all are aware that the actress is a complete water baby. She recently visited Nanemachi Waterfall. The actress spent some quality time with her gang as she posed for the camera. She looked beautiful in a lemon yellow tank top which she paired with black and white leggings.On the work front, Pranati was a part of interesting projects like 'Family Of Thakurganj', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Mannphodganj Ki Binny', and many more. The actress was recently seen in the web series 'Cartel', playing one of the prominent roles. The actress has been roped in for a web film 'Penthouse' directed by Abbas-Mastan in which she will be seen opposite Arjun Rampal.

