Actress Salma Agha's handbag snatched by motorbike-borne men

Veteran actress-singer Salma Agha's handbag containing mobile phones and other valuables was snatched by two motorbike-borne thieves. According to the official, the 65-year-old actress told the police she was travelling in an auto- rickshaw from her bungalow to a chemist shop in suburban Versova in the early hours of Saturday when the two men riding a high-end motorbike snatched her handbag and fled. Immediately after the incident, she approached the Versova police station, but no FIR was registered, Agha claimed.

The actress told PTI, "There were two mobile phones, some cash, keys and other items in my bag. After I reached (police station) with a complaint, an officer told me it will take three hours to file an FIR. My case was not registered. Today, I informed the Mumbai Police via Twitter (about the incident).""This was not first such incident in the locality. Earlier, too, similar crimes have been reported. Both the accused were on a high-end motorbike and a police `nakabandi' (blockade) was in place near the spot where the incident took place," she said. Asked about the delay in registering the FIR, a senior official of the Versova police station said, "We register FIR the same day (of an incident), but the actress said she did not have time and will come later. We approached her again, but she did not turn up. We will lodge the FIR once she comes to the police station. A Pakistan-born British Pakistani singer and actress who sang as well as acted in Pakistani and Indian films in the 1980s and the early 1990s. Salma starred as lead female and also sang several of the films songs herself. She was nominated for the Filmfare awards that year in both the Best Actress category and the Best Female Playback Singer category. It was for her singing that she won the Filmfare Best Female Playback Award. She is also known for her role in Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (1984) opposite Mithun Chakraborty, and for her song "Come Closer" from the same film.

