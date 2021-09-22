Adarsh Gourav: Zoya Akhtar's a daring and dynamic director

Mumbai, Sep 22 Actor Adarsh Gourav, who gained the global spotlight with his performance in 'The White Tiger', is all set to star in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. He says she is a daring and dynamic director who is re-defining cinema in her own right.

He said: "Zoya Akhtar is a daring and dynamic director who is re-defining cinema in her own right. Her narratives are refreshing, the characters are well-rounded and the perspective she brings forth through her cinematic style is thought provoking."

This will be the first time Adarsh will be seen working with Zoya and he feels honoured.

Adarsh said: "It's an absolute honour to work with her and I am enormously excited to be a part of this project."

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti, produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a coming-of-'digital' age story of three friends in the city of Mumbai. It will be released in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor