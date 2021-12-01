Adele announces Las Vegas residency beginning in January

Los Angeles, Dec 1 Grammy winning-singer Adele has announced an exclusive residency in the Colosseum of Las Vegas' Caesars Palace Hotel, beginning Friday January 21, 2022.

Titled 'Weekends With Adele', she will perform two shows each weekend through Saturday April 16, 2022 for a total of 12 weeks, reports variety.com.

The long-rumoured announcement comes on the heels of the singer's fourth studio album, '30', on Columbia Records, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week with by far the year's biggest first-week numbers, around 839,000 units.

It debuted at No. 1 on album charts in 30 countries and is already one of the biggest selling albums of 2021; it became the top-selling album of 2021 in just three days, topping Taylor Swift's 'Evermore', which had sold 462,000 copies over 11 months.

The Colosseum, which has an official capacity of 4,100, provides a relatively intimate environment for Adele's famously chatty concerts, which find her stately and often-sad songs contrasting with her bawdy humour and hilarious, self-deprecating banter.

Adele's shows take place across consecutive weekends, except for February 18-19, when Van Morrison, who has taken an outspoken stance against the Covid-19 vaccine, is performing at the venue.

Apparently, Caesars Palace has no vaccine requirement for these or any concerts.

Along with two dates in London's Hyde Park next summer and her recent 'One Night Only' special filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, the Las Vegas residency shows are the only concert dates Adele has announced in support of '30' thus far.

These appear to be a way for her to perform live while avoiding the hazards and vast complications of touring during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen many performers, including Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams, test positive for the virus while on tour.

Las Vegas residencies by popular recording artists are often extended beyond their initial run, although no details on such an extension for Adele were immediately available. Celine Dion has performed more than a thousand shows during Vegas residencies that extended for years.

