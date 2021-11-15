Adele debuts three new songs on her 'One Night Only' special

British singer-songwriter Adele debuted three new songs, 'I Drink Wine', 'Hold On' and 'Love Is a Game', from her upcoming album '30' during her CBS television special on Sunday night.

According to Variety, Adele has been teasing 'Hold On' in a trailer for the special as well as an Amazon Christmas advertisement. The special, titled 'Adele: One Night Only', also included a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, billed as her "first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son."

Those were indeed the topics the pair discussed while seated in a rose garden wearing almost-matching white outfits.

The music in the special was doled out frugally, with maybe three performances per hour, intercut with interview segments and several commercials.

The album, which is due to be out on Friday, features the following tracklist:

1. Strangers by Nature

2. Easy on Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is a Game

Bonus Tracks:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can't Be Together

15. Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton)

After first announcing the record, Adele posted a message to her website which described her state of mind while penning the new material.

She wrote, "When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who's wild and says 'It's your Saturn return babes f-- it, you only live once'. The friend who'd stay up all night and just hold my hand while I'd sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get-up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn't want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D."

"That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I'd stopped checking in with them because I'd become so consumed by my own grief. I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it," added Adele, as per Variety.

( With inputs from ANI )

