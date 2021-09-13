After 40 years, ABBA song among UK Top 10 Singles

London, Sep 13 After 40 long years, Swedish pop legends ABBA have reached the UK Top 10 Singles chart.

The band's latest song 'Don't Shut Me Down' (Polar) scored to No. 9 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart. The track was streamed 2.3 million times in the U.K. during the latest cycle, and it's the second-most downloaded song of the week, the OCC report said.

The last time ABBA entered the Top 10 was way back in December 1982, when 'One of Us' reached No. 3.

'Don't Shut Me Down' is part of a two-pack of new releases, both of which will appear on the band's forthcoming album 'Voyage', due out November 5. The other new release, 'I Still Have Faith In You', begins its chart journey at No. 14 on the main chart and at No. 1 on the Official Vinyl Singles Chart following its limited-edition vinyl release, according to Billboard.com.

With those two releases, the pop icons now have 28 total Top 40 singles in the U.K.

As ABBA mania builds ahead of the new album, and their virtual residency next year at a custom-built arena in east London, the group's blockbuster, career retrospective 'Gold' (Polydor) returns to the Official Albums Chart Top 5 for the first time since August 2008.

ABBA was formed in Stockholm in 1972 by Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The group's name is an acronym of the first letters of their first names. Widely considered one of the greatest musical groups of all time, they became one of the most commercially successful acts in the history of popular music, topping the charts worldwide from 1974 to 1983. They have achieved 44 hit singles.

The band is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, only surpassed by The Beatles and Elvis Presley, according to the Official Charts Company with its total sales worldwide estimated at nearly 400 million albums by September 2021.

