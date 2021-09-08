After Akshay Kumar, his close friend Director Aanand L Rai's Mother passes away

After actor Akshay Kumar lost his mother on Wednesday morning, director Aanand L Rai’s mother also passed away the same morning. Producer Shailesh Singh, a close friend of Aanand, was among the first visitors at the Rai residence. Despite his own personal tragedy, Akshay arrived at the Oshiwara crematorium on Wednesday evening to pay his last respects to Aanand L Rai's mother.

Ealier, in the day, Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce the demise of his mother. The actor tweeted, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

