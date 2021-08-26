After Shershaah, Siddharth Malhotra to collaborate with Karan Johar for a action film?

Sidharth Malhotra is currently basking on the success of his last release, Shershaah which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who lost his life during the 1999 Kargil War. Sidharth’s portrayal of Vikram has been termed as his career-best performance. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth and Karan are reuniting for another project which will be an aerial action film. The film is to be directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre and it will mark their debut as a directorial duo.

Pushkar has previously assisted on big-scale movies like Salman Khan’s Kick, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War and the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, while Sagar has worked as a script supervisor on films like Dhadak, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mardaani 2.The report also stated that the director duo has been working on the script for over a year and have also done the recce for the project. It is expected to go into production in November this year. The yet-untitled action-drama will be shot on a grand scale and will have breath-taking and dramatic visuals for the audience. On the work front, Siddharth is currently, shooting for Mission Majnu with Rashmika Madanna.