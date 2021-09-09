Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Neil Nitin Mukesh brings Ganapati Bappa home

Neil Nitin Mukesh is a devoted follower of Lord Ganesha. For several years, the actor and his family have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great fanfare. Keeping with the ritual, Neil, on Thursday began the festivities as hhe brought the Ganpati idol home. Neila was photographed by the paparazzi as he headed to bring her Ganpati idol he was accompained by his father Nitin. Taking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, GANPATI BAPPA MORAYA !! He comes home ❤️❤️❤️. How eagerly we wait for this day every year. Papa becomes like a child in the house, waiting for his favourite Bappa to come home. The family starts preparing for months in advance to celebrate His arrival at the Mukesh residence.

Yesterday, actress Shilpa Shetty, welcomed, Ganpati bappa at her residence in Mumbai. Few photos and videos featuring Shilpa have gone viral on social media. She was seen at Mumbai's Lalbaug Ganpati workshop to take the idol. Dressed in a vibrant kurta pant attire, she look every bit elated during the procession. She was surrounded by paps and she urged them all to chant the greeting on the occasion, 'Ganpati bappa morya' and 'mangal murti morya'. Last year, Shilpa Shetty celebrated the occasion with her hubby Raj Kundra and her kids. This year Raj is not present at home. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police for being the alleged “key conspirator” in a case of making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications.