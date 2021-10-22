Ajay Devgn on Bear Grylls show: Kajol reveals Ajay has borderline OCD

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, now Bollywood's Singham Ajay Devgn will be appearing in the show 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'. Ajay's episode will premiere on Discovery Plus app on October 22. The episode will air on Discovery on October 25th. Of course, viewers are eagerly awaiting this episode of Bear Grylls and Ajay. Ajay's wife Kajol is also curios to watch the episode. Specially, Kajol will also be seen sharing many things about Ajay in the show.

In the show, Kajol has revealed two things. Yes, to this day no one knows, she has revealed two secrets of Ajay. The first secret is that Ajay Devgn is a very good cook. Another secret is that Ajay has Borderline OCD about touching anything with his fingers. According to him, it’s because he just can’t get the smell out of his fingers. Whatever that means.

The actress also made a special request to Bear Grylls. She said, "My challenge to him is that he has to be made to touch and eat the smelliest, grossest, slimiest thing that you think of Bear and let me see if he lives up to it."

After Ajay Devgn, famous Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will also be participating in this show of Bear Grylls. Speaking about Ajay's work front, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, which was released a few days back, was well received by the audience. He will soon be seen in the movie Maidan and Gangubai Kathiawadi.



