Ajay Devgn to star in a special episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls

Superstar Ajay Devgn will be featuring in an episode of Discovery's popular adventure show Into The Wild hosted by Bear Grylls. Ajay Devgn will soon film in the Maldives for the episode. This cult franchise will be premiered first on discovery+ app. The actor left Mumbai for the shoot on Sunday.

He will now head to Maldives where he will shoot the thrilling episode. Apart from actors, Bear Grylls has also shot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The special episode was titled Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi in 2019. On the work front, Ajay was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. He is currently working on multiple projects like RRR, Maidaan and Mayday which he is directing. Ajay Devgn will also be making his debut in the web space.

