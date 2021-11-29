Ajay Devgn's directorial MayDay renamed as Runway 34, First look unveiled

Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that his upcoming directorial MayDay is now titled Runway 34. Apart from Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh also star in the 'high-octane' thriller.“MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one,” he wrote, announcing that the film will be releasing on April 29, 2022.Ajay also shared that the film is “inspired by true events.” In a short note, Ajay also revealed what “drew me to this movie like a magnet.”

This is Ajay’s third directorial venture. He has earlier directed films like Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. This will be the first time he will direct a film starring Big B. Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan have earlier worked in films like Khakee and Satyagraha.In the film, Devgn will appear as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot, the makers have kept the details of Bachchan's character under wraps. It also stars Angira Dhar."Runway 34" will be released under the banner of Ajay Devgn FFilms.

