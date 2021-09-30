Ajay Devgn’s sports biopic Maidaan to release on June 2022

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan is one of the actor's much-awaited films. The actor recently announced the final release date of this biographical sports drama. Sharing the film's poster, the Tanhaji actor revealed the film would hit the theatres on June 3, 2022. In the caption, he wrote, "Maidaan, A story that will resonate with every Indian, a film that I feel very strongly about. Mark the date on your calendar. Releasing worldwide on 3rd June, 2022." Maidaan faced postponement several times due to the pandemic and Mumbai cyclone. The film was initially planned for November 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic made theatres shut down for a long time. As the Maharashtra government recently allowed film theatres to reopen, it rained release date announcements in Bollywood. The upcoming sports drama is the true story of Indian football's golden era. Ajay Devgn plays the role of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also known as the architect of modern Indian football. The film's plot follows the story of Rahim and his team. National Award-winner Amit Ravindernath Sharma is serving as the director, while Zee Studios is producing the film in collaboration with Bayview Projects. Ajay Devgn was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor currently has several films in his pipeline. Apart from Maidaan, the actor will star in Mayday alongside Amitabh Bachchan.