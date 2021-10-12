Ajitpal Singh: 'Tabbar' is a more nuanced portrayal of Punjabis

Mumbai, Oct 12 As the thriller web show 'Tabbar' is all set to release, the director of the show and award-winning filmmaker Ajitpal Singh says it is his honest attempt to show a more nuanced side of the land of Punjab and a Punjabi family, away from the typically dumbed-down portrayal of the community that is often shown in mainstream Bollywood films.

As the story is set in Punjab, asked if being a Punjabi it was easy for him to treat the story with a certain sense of authenticity, Ajitpal told , "Well, I am a Sikh, born in Punjab and lived in Ahmedabad, travelled across the country. So I am an insider with an outsider's lens as well. I understand the detailed nuance of a Punjabi family, the socio-cultural details of Punjab but at the same time, I can look at everything from an outsider's view.

"Punjab is a land of great spiritual diversity from where Sufism comes. Punjab is the land of Baba Bulleh Shah, Baba Farid and many more...it is a place where even today people go to dargahs and gurudwaras. Every Thursday, Sufi singers gather and sing songs in the dargahs. In 'Tabbar' the spiritual side that exists in Punjab comes naturally because this is how I look at Punjab."

He went on, "What do we know really about Punjabi music and culture? Only a few Bhangra beats, tandoori chicken and Sardar jokes?

