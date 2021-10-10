Akshay Kumar unveils first look of R Balki's crime thriller 'Chup'

Akshay Kumar, who had teamed up with R Balki for PadMan and Mission Mangal, unveiled the first motion poster of Chup. The superstar wrote, "After watching this, one cannot stay #Chup! I have so many questions, what an intriguing poster! Eagerly looking forward to it, #RBalki." The maverick filmmaker of movies like "Pyaasa", "Kaagaz Ke Phool", "Chaudhvin Ka Chand" and "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam", Guru Dutt passed away aged 39 on October 10, 1964.

"Chup'' is an ode to the sensitive artist, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it," Balki said in a statement.The 57-year-old filmmaker, known for films such as "Cheeni Kum", "Paa", "Ki & Ka" and "Padman", had announced the project in August.The screenplay and dialogues of "Chup" have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film''s director of photography (DOP), "Chup" is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma.