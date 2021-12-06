Akshay Kumar wraps Ram Setu’s Diu schedule, shares priceless memories from location

Superstar Akshay Kumar has interesting projects in the pipeline. Out of his many films, people are eagerly looking forward to is Ram Setu. Akki recently took to social media and shared a important update on the film. The Mission Mangal star revealed that he was wrapped up the shooting schedule of Diu leg. Akshay posted, “Taking back amazing memories of Diu as we end a schedule of #RamSetu.”Talking about the location, Akshay wrote, “Natural beauty, lovely people, don’t miss the famous Pani Kotha fortress-jail at the back. The place is an incredible gem wrapped in history.” “Diu tujhe dil diya ❤️,” concluded Akshay in his post.

Akshay will be seen sporting long tresses in the film Ram Setu. The actor plays an archaeologist in the movie. Abhishek Sharma directorial Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal parts. Ram Setu is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 24, 2022.Earlier, talking about the film, Akshay Kumar had said that the story of Ram Setu has always intrigued and inspired him. "It represents strength, bravery and love, and uniquely Indian values that have formed the moral and social fabric of our great country." The actor further added that Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future. "I look forward to telling the story of a significant part of Indian heritage, especially for the youth and I am happy that, with Amazon Prime Video, the story will cut across geographies and strike a chord with viewers across the world."Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. The action thriller which was helmed by Rohit Shetty received positive response upon its release.