Akshay Kumar's 'BellBottom' gets banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar

Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bell Bottom has run into trouble, with the spy-thriller being banned in three gulf nations. According to a DNA report, the film certification authorities in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar have banned the screening of ‘BellBottom’ in their countries because of alleged ‘tampering with historical facts.' Moreover, the second half of ‘Bell Bottom’ shows the hijackers taking the aircraft to Dubai from Lahore. As per the actual incident that took place in 1984, United Arab Emirates Defence Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum had personally handled the situation and it was the UAE authorities who had nabbed the hijackers.

‘Bell Bottom’ also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussain and others in key roles. The film hit the theatres on August 19.The film released across India with 50% occupancy.

On Friday (August 20), the film raked in Rs 2.75 crore in box office credits while on Saturday, it garnered Rs 2.40 crore, as per a Bollywood Hungama report.On the work front, Akshay has a pretty interesting line-up of films that includes ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Atrangi Re’. He is also awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ co-starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The movie also has special cameos of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.