Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia dies in Mumbai after prolonged illness

Akshay Kumar's mother, Aruna Bhatia, breathed her last today. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital on September 3 and was in a critical condition. The actor has to Twitter to remember his mother. He wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti (sic)."

Earlier, Akshay Kumar returned from the UK because of his mother's deteriorating health condition, the actor tweeted an update on her health on Tuesday evening and he wrote that it is a "very tough" time for his family and him. He thanked his fans and well-wishers for their concern and wrote in his tweet: "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help."On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a super busy schedule in 2021. Earlier, the actor shot for Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He will soon star in Bachchan Pandey. He will also feature in Prithviraj, which is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan. Sooryavanshi, which is Akshay Kumar's foray into Rohit Shetty's cop universe, is expected to release in theatres this year. The actor announced two new projects last year - Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. The actor was last seen in the espionage thriller Bell Bottom with Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor. It had a theatrical release last month.

