Akshay Kumar's mother shifted to ICU, in critical condition, actor returns from UK

Superstar Akshay Kumar flew back to Mumbai from UK in the wee hours of Monday morning to attend to his ailing mother, Aruna Bhatia who is reportedly in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Mission Mangal star is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision.

The report further adds, Akshay has asked the producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. “All other work commitments of his also continue. He has always believed that work must go on, despite any personal challenges. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Bell Bottom. The superstar has nine confirmed projects — eight films and one web series — in different stages of production. These are Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan, Ram Setum, OMG - Oh My God 2 and the web series The End.