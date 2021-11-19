Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' crosses 162cr in just two weeks

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' which hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali has created the record of the highest collection after the pandemic. According to Boxofficeindia.com, ‘Sooryavanshi’ has collected a total of Rs 162.50 crore net, during its second week at ticket windows. The film is expected to enter the coveted 200 crore club.

Rohit Shetty's cop drama film was all set to hit the big screen in 2020 but due to the corona pandemic the movie released got delayed. Now after the long wait movie is doing extremely well in theaters. “Sooryavanashi is not my success alone, it is a success because of your blessings. We all will continue to work together. Thank you for your love and continue to shower your support on all our films," Rohit said.

The film stars superstar Akshay Kumar and actress Katrina Kaif.

