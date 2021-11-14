Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray to tie the knot in 2023

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor McCray at her Mumbai residence on Saturday. The star-studded bash was attended by all from Salman Khan's family to Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu. Post the engagement Alanna had shared on Instagram, “So happy we got to have a small Indian Engagement ceremony with our close friends and family before we head back to LA today!” Addressing questions about their wedding date, she hinted that it may take place sometime in 2021. Alanna added “Also people that are asking when the wedding is - We're not gonna have it for another year and a half! Haven't even thought of a date yet. All we know for sure is that we're gonna be having two weddings to embrace out cultures.

For the unversed, Alanna is Chikki and Deanne Panday’s daughter. Alanna's mom Deanne Panday shared several pictures from the bash on her Instagram Stories. One of the pictures had her posing with Lara Dutta, who attended the party in a pink saree. Lara's husband Mahesh Bhupathi also accompanied her to the party. There were also pics of her sister-in-law, Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana who joined in the celebrations in a sky-blue salwar suit.Earlier this month, Ivor had proposed to Alanna during their Maldvies vacay. Sharing a picture of them kissing on the beach, Alanna had penned, “Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!”