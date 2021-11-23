Alia and Anushka share experience of shooting rape scenes in films

There are many movies that have rape scenes that makes the audiences uncomfortable. But have you ever wondered how difficult it is for actors to perform a rape scene on a camera? The experience of every actress who shoots rape scenes says a lot.

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor have expressed their feelings on this issue during an interview.

According to Anushka Sharma, after the filming of a rape scene, there was a time when she faced depression. “I was in depression when I did the scene of being molested in NH10. But at that time, you want it to be real. Especially in films like NH10 where you do not know where the camera is, you have to make it look realistic. That time I was fine but I was emotionally very low for the next two days… Being punched, kicked in stomach and all that, I was just thinking how humans can be this way. We aren’t exposed to so much in life other than reading in newspaper. But to shoot such scenes are extremely traumatising.”

Talking about a similar gang-rape scene in 'Udta Punjab', Alia shared her experience. “Actually, technically speaking it was never ever graphic. But I remember, while shooting the rape scene (for Udta Punjab), on set you want to be like technical about it. ‘Han you come here, then this happens, then we’ll do that and I’ll scream and…’ So the face is all ‘Yeah, I’m with it, I’m okay with it because I’m acting’. But actually what’s happening inside is ‘I want this scene to get over. I just want this whole thing to get over.”