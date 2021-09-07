Amber Heard takes daughter for stroll after ex-husband Johnny Depp's legal win

Hollywood actor Amber Heard was all smiles recently while taking her infant daughter Oonagh for a stroll in North London.

According to Page Six, the 'Aquaman' star wore a sleeveless white blouse and blue jeans during the mother-daughter outing, with the pair being joined by friend Eve Barlow.

In April 2021, Heard had quietly welcomed Oonagh via surrogate and chose the middle name Paige after her late mother. The 'Drive Angry' star opted to go the surrogacy route after being told she would never be able to carry her own baby, friends revealed at the time.

A source who knows the star told Page Six, "Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous, and Amber is besotted. She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true. She's so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life."

"The most important thing for Amber is that she's open about Oonagh's birth," the source continued and further added, "There are so many women who feel they can't talk about their fertility and are worried and embarrassed; Amber wants them to feel supported and realize that there are a multitude of ways to have a baby even if you have fertility issues."

The family outing came one day before Heard's ex-husband, Johnny Depp, made a rare red carpet appearance at the Deauville Film Festival in France.

It also marked one of her first public sightings since a judge ruled in August that Depp could proceed with pressing libel charges against Heard over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed accusing him of domestic violence during their brief marriage. Their court date is slated for early 2022.

In addition to the libel allegations, the trial will also examine Heard's counterclaims that her ex-husband sicced social media bots on her.

The exes were married from 2015 to 2017. After their split, they accused each other of abuse, though both denied any wrongdoing.

As per Page Six, a UK court found in November 2020 that the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star had beaten Heard at least 12 times.

( With inputs from ANI )

