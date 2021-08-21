Amit Mishra lends his voice to 'Potluck' title track

Mumbai, Aug 21 Singer-songwriter Amit Mishra has lent his voice to 'It's all good', the title track of the upcoming OTT show ‘Potluck.

Amit is known for hit songs like ‘Bulleya' from the film ‘Ae dil hai muskil', and 'Manma Emotion Jaage' from 'Dilwale'. He has also composed music for films like 'Jagga Jasoos, 'Tubelight' and 'Race 3', to name a few.

Talking about his experience of singing for an OTT platform, Amit shares: "OTT has come as a breath of fresh air for music aficionados and while content will always be the king, music has lent itself to this format gaining huge prominence."

‘It's all good' is sung by Amit Mishra and Kamakshi Rai. The song is a poetic rendition of finding calm amid chaos, happiness in distress and a reminder that life is good around your family.

"I am happy to collaborate with SonyLIV and lend my voice to this soul-stirring track. Sachin-Sukhamrit have beautifully worked their magic with the composition and the lyrics of the song, which are an extension of the narrative of the show," Amit says.

'Potluck' is a show which highlights the importance of family bonding and togetherness.

Presenting the Shastri family, the show features Jatin Sial, Kitu Gidwani, Shikha Talsania, Cyrus Sahukar, Ira Dubey, Harman Singha, Saloni Khanna and Siddhant Karnick in prominent roles.

"The music production team has done a fabulous job with upgraded sounds and track designing. Just like the name of the song, ‘It's all good' instantly brings a good feeling and leaves behind a smile on your face," Amit adds.

A Triplecom Media, Loose Cannons Content Studio and Vial Content presentation, ‘Potluck' is directed by Rajshree Ojha and penned by Ashwin Lakshmi Narayan, Bharat Misra and Gaurav Lulla.

‘Potluck' will release on SonyLIV on September 10.

