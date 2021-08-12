Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's Chehre gets theatrical release date

Anand Pandit’s mystery thriller Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Raghubir Yadav, is all set to release in theatres on August 27. On the announcement of the new release date, producer Anand Pandit shared, "The team had taken great efforts and we always thought that Chehre deserved a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens."

Director Rumy Jafry shared, "We are excited that our film is getting a theatrical release because the way it is shot and the efforts we have taken in terms of the production and post-production can only be experienced in the cinema halls. Also, I assure the audience that it will be beyond satisfaction to watch Amitabh Ji and Emraan together on the big screen for the first time."Amitabh announced the release date on Twitter with a short dialogue promo of the film. Along with the clip, he wrote, “T 3995 – ⚠️CAUTION⚠️ You have been warned! Be ready to #FaceTheGame, kyunki yeh ilzaam aap par bhi lag sakta hai. #Chehre, releasing on 27th August in cinemas near you.”





