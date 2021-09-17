Ananya Panday calls herself a 'Hot Mess' as she sizzles in a bikini selfie

Ananya dropped a stunning selfie while posing in a bikini top and left fans go ga ga over her 'messy' look. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a selfie in which she is seen clad in a black bikini top. With her tied up in a high ponytail and makeup kept glam. The actress captioned it as, "Hot Mess." The young star is currently in Maldives on a much needed vacation. Yesterday, she announced a new film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She shared the first poster and a teaser announcement of the film.

In the film, all three actors would be seen as friends and it is expected to release in theatres in 2023. The film is helmed by Arjun Varain Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani. Besides this, Ananya also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. She also will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant.