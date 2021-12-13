Aneri Vajani roped in for key role in 'Anupamaa'

Mumbai, Dec 13 Actress Aneri Vajani has been roped in to play a prominent role in the popular daily show 'Anupamaa'. The actress talks about her role and doing a show after 'Pavitra Bhagya'.

She plays the role of Anuj Kapadia's sister and her entry will bring a lot of twists in the life of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly).

She comments on being part of the show and her interest in the same. "I have watched the initial episodes. I have not been following the show regularly but at my house everybody loves watching 'Anupamaa'. So I have watched it before Anuj's entry. Actually, I have not really watched it completely. But I have followed all the clips on Instagram because my family is a huge fan of 'Anupamaa'."

The actress further adds on her working experience with the producer Rajan Shahi and in this show. "We have never really worked together. But we always wanted to work together. I still remember a few years back, I think 7 years ago, I auditioned, he had taken my mock shoot for a show that he was doing for Zee. Things didn't work out then and then for 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' also something was happening but then it did not work out. But now it's finally happening here."

"There was neither an audition nor any look test. He called me for a meeting for this character and just spoke to me for an hour. And he just signed me for this role. It was really surprising."

The 'Beyhadh' actress further comments on the changes she has observed happening in the industry over years.

"Small things keep changing everywhere. But still we have to change a lot. We must make more realistic shows and I can see already show makers are being experimental with the content," she concludes.

