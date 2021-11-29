Anil Bishnoi to debut in Bollywood with Abbas-Mustan thriller based on 'Money Heist'
By IANS | Published: November 29, 2021 12:18 PM2021-11-29T12:18:03+5:302021-11-29T12:25:23+5:30
Mumbai, Nov 29 TV actor Anil Bishnoi is excited to join upcoming Bollywood movie 'Three Monkeys' directed by Abbas-Mustan which is based on the hit Spanish series 'Money Heist'.
The heist thriller stars Mustafa, Arjun Rampal and Priya Prakash Varrier in lead roles.
Anil says: "I'm really excited to be part of the movie. It will be my Bollywood debut. I'm enjoying and putting my best hard work and dedication to impress my audience. I will essay the character of a researcher and it is a very interesting role and challenging one. It was a great time and learning experience shooting with those talented actors and director."
Anil reveals his experience on working on TV and OTT. "Luckily I got the chance to work on all the screens - TV and digital in the past and now Bollywood. I also did many TV shows, ads, and finally I got my first Bollywood film, within a duration of six months of my stay in Mumbai. This is just the beginning for me so I don't want to restrict or stick into any single screen ahead. I am looking forward to getting a very prominent character in any of these screens so that people start recognising me."
Anil began his acting career as a theatre artiste. Later he also appeared in popular TV shows like 'Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana', 'Paapnaashini Ganga', and 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye', among others.
