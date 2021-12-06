Anita Hassanandani explains how 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain' deals with women empowerment

New Delhi, Dec 6 Popular TV actress Anita Hassanandani, who has been in the industry for quite some time now, talks about the new show 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain' and how it deals with the issue of gender equality and women empowerment in the society.

The daily soap 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain' is all about the life of a couple and how due to the rigid mentality of society, problems arise when the wife is more successful than the husband. It features Akshita Mudgal and Hitesh Bharadwaj in lead roles. Both of them are seen playing IAS aspirants.

While sharing about the concept of this show, Anita says: "Well, I love the concept because it's very important to spread awareness in the rural areas about equality. A woman can manage her household chores along with managing her career."

She comments on the factors behind gender disparity and her take on it. "We all know in rural areas when a girl child is born, they are not provided with the kind of education that is required. In fact, they either drop out or are not allowed to study and mostly take for granted that they'll have to take care of the house as and when they grow up. So, I feel if this can be changed, a lot of things will fall in place."

Anita adds about being a working woman and if she faced similar problems in the industry and the way she deals with it.

She says that the television industry is slightly different because the kind of shows they do are more women-centric. "So, in our industry I really don't think women get sidelined, in fact at times the female actor is likely to get paid more because their roles are very crucial in the television shows. I think the film industry has also progressed and now we are all at the same level, so the television and film industry has been treating us equally is what I feel. "

The actress further shares that the narrative of this show is different from other daily soaps as according to her it is quite progressive.

"Usually, we've grown up seeing regressive narratives, but this one I feel is a step ahead. The concept of this show is quite intense and something which needs to be put on the frontline so we can change the thought process of the society."

She goes on saying that everybody will relate to it because there are many families in India where woman's education is not taken very seriously, even though times are changing, and a lot of women are pursuing their career and realising the importance of following their dreams.

"So, a lot of them will connect to it and in a positive way and acknowledge the fact that it's important to let the woman, 'bahu' or sister of the house pursue her dreams and career," she concludes.

