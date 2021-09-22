Ankita Lokhande shares a steamy kiss with boyfriend Vicky Jain in a traditional outfit

After impressing all as the ideal television bahu Archana in Pavitra Rishta, Ankita won hearts has been making waves with her acting career, Ankita has also hit headlines for her love life. The actress is now dating businessman Vicky Jain from Bilaspur, and seems quite happy with her new beau. Now a new picture of the couple sharing a steamy kiss has gone viral on the web. In the picture the Baaghi 2 actress is seen, wearing a light pink saree and paired it with a white gajra and long earrings. Vicky Jain is also seen in a traditional attire. He wore a matching light pink kurta with a white pajama. They are seen hugging each other in the photo.

Ankita shared the picture and wrote, “Don’t underestimate the beauty of gods love story for you. He can do more than you ask or imagine. #truestory.” The post was showered with heart emojis from Kishwer Merchant, Mahhi Vij and Amruta Khanvilkar. Last month, Ankita Lokhande celebrated Vicky’s birthday. She also shared a video from the late night celebrations on Instagram. In the video, Ankita Lokhande presented Vicky Jain with his birthday gift -- a pair of Apple AirPods Max. Ankita Lokhande, a popular name in the Hindi TV industry, is best-known for playing the role of Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years and they parted ways in 2016. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

