Anna Faris explains why she didn't want big wedding

Los Angeles, Aug 24 Actress Anna Faris shared that she tied the knot with the cinematographer Michael Barrett in secret in July, and explained that she chose to elope rather than have a huge wedding ceremony because of her "age".

Faris has been married twice before to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, and to actor Chris Pratt from 2009 until 2018.

"It's been awesome, we're really happy," Faris told Page Six while at LAX.

Talking about why she and Barrett eloped, she added: "I think with a little bit of age, you don't necessarily need the whole thing. (It was) just us."

The actress earlier spoke about marrying Barrett on her podcast in July, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I'm looking around .... my fiance's right ... he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped. It was awesome, yeah, it was great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great."

Faris added that she and Barrett had an "immediate kind of intimacy".

She said: "We had an immediate kind of intimacy. We're both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

