Annaatthe First look: Rajinikanth steals the show with his stylish look

The first look of Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe is out. A motion picture from the film is also scheduled to be released later today at 6 PM. Annaatthe is set to release on November 4, 2021. In the poster, Rajnikanth is dressed in a traditional vesti and shirt, as he performs the rituals. Ahead of the big reveal, Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya had shared a glimpse of the poster. She wrote in her post: "And I can assure you all, this motion poster is worth all the wait. Our Thalaivar at his best. D Imman Sir has rocked the BGM and director Siva sir and team. Thank you from a Thalaivar fan."

The film’s release was postponed multiple times owing to the production delays caused by the pandemic. The shooting of the film, came to an abrupt halt in December 2020, after crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. While four crew members tested positive for the virus, Rajinikanth had tested negative. However, the stress led to fluctuations in his blood pressure level, requiring hospitalisation. Annaatthe is slated to release on Diwali this year. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. The film has been directed by Siva.

