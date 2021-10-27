Annaatthe Trailer: Rajnikanth shines as a faithful brother in the village drama

The trailer of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe was released on Wednesday ahead of its theatrical release next week. The trailer introduces Rajinikanth in the role of Kaalaiyan, a village president who is devoted to his village folk and family, especially his sister, played by Keerthy Suresh. When their peaceful existence comes under threat from a villain (Jagapathi Babu), all hell breaks loose, as Kalaiyan seeks revenge.

The outbreak of Covid-19 infections on the sets of Annaatthe in December 2020 had stressed out Rajinikanth. While he tested negative for the virus, the stress caused by the incident resulted in fluctuations in his blood pressure. Rajinikanth needed a few days of hospitalisation and months of rest to recover from it. After having acted with Rajinikanth in Darbar, Nayanthara will once again share screen space with the Superstar in the film. Produced by Sun Pictures, Annatthe has an ensemble cast comprising other names like Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles.

