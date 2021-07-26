Anu Malik’s mother passes away, Armaan & Amaal Malik bid emotional good-bye to their grandmother

Bilquis Malik, the mother of music composers Anu Malik, Abu Malik and Daboo Malik, passed away in Mumbai after prolonged illness. She was buried at the Santa Cruz Kabrastan. Abu Malik confirmed the news and said she passed away peacefully.The wife of late noted composer Sardar Malik, Bilquis was admitted to the Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu on Thursday after she suffered a stroke. Bilquis was the sister of noted poet and lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri. She is survived by her grandchildren, music composer Amaal Malik, singer Armaan Malik, stand-up comic Aadar Malik, singer Anmol Malik, designer Ada Malik and event organiser Kashish Malik. Armaan Malik took to his Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note for his grandmother.

He shared some throwback pictures with his late grandmother and wrote, “Lost my best friend today… my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you”. On the other Amaal Malik also shared throwback videos and pics on social media. He poured his heart out and wrote, “It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I’m glad we could make that happen…. As I left, it began to rain and I looked up to the skies & smiled knowing that you are right where you wanted to be, united with Dada in another dimension, just like this picture. There was never any one before , nor will there be any one after. Sundays with Dadi was the real deal with Aloo Parathas for breakfast and Pizza Parties for dinner…. You lived to love your children & grandchildren, you fought long and hard. Respect & Love. You will live within us till the end. The OG Malik has left us.