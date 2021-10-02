Anupria Goenka unspools memories of her 'War' shoot days

Mumbai, Oct 2 As the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer film 'War' completes two years of release on Saturday, actress Anupria Goenka recalls the shooting experience.

The actress played the role of Aditi Nahta, a field agent in the Siddharth Anand directorial.

"As 'War' is completing 2 years, there's a lot of nostalgia. I wish we could go back to the sets again together. It was so exhilarating to be a part of it... I got to do action, playing an agent for the first time. I remember contemplating whether I should play along the stylised lines or make it more real. But then, it had to be in tune with the tonality of the film," Anupria tells .

The actress remembers the qualities of the director and her co-stars, which made the whole experience all the more fun.

"Sid was amazing... he was so much fun and extremely clear with his vision. It was so inspiring to see Hrithik and Tiger in their characters. They are very dedicated, delligent and such lovely co-actors. Hrithik would take care of all of us and make us feel at home. He made sure that each scene is strung in such a way that it develops the relationships further among the characters, even if it wasn't written on paper," she says.

Calling Tiger 'childlike', Anupria says the whole team of the film was in high spirits.

"Tiger is ever so humble and so childlike. It's beautiful to work with him. It was a very chilled out set and we had a great time shooting together. I had a great camaraderie with the assistant directors and the production team. It was like a family, we still talk to each other. We still reminisce those days. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to catch up in a while due to Covid, but soon we will," she says.

Anupria will soon be seen in 'Asur 2'.

