Anushka Sharma heartbrken AB de Villiers’s retirement, actress shares emotional message

Actress Anuska Sharma took to her Instagram handle and penned down a heartbreaking note for South African ace cricketer AB de Villiers who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Anushka Sharma called the 37-year old cricket legend’s decision ‘heartbreaking’ and wrote, “One of the greatest men and cricketers I've had the privilege of knowing and watching. Wishing you, Danielle and the kids the very best in life always. You guys deserve everything beautiful and so much more, this is truly heartbreaking” followed by a broken heart emoji in the caption of AB de Villiers’ monochrome picture.

AB de Villiers on Friday took to Twitter to announce his retirement "from all cricket", saying that the at the age of 37, the "flame no longer burns so brightly". De Villiers, regarded as one of the best batters of his generation, last played an international match in April 2018 -- a Test against Australia in Johannesburg. His last ODI game for South Africa was against India at Centurion on February 16, 2018 while he last turned up for his country in the shortest format on October 29, 2017.De Villiers announced his retirement through a series of tweets. The South African formed a great bond -- on and off the field -- with Indian run-machine Virat Kohli. He played 15 matches in IPL 2021, scoring 313 runs at an average of 31.30. His decision to retire from "all cricket" means that the South African veteran will end his IPL career with over 5,000 runs in the tournament. De Villiers is sixth in the list of all-time run-getters in the IPL with 5,162 runs in 184 matches at an average of 39.70. His strike-rate of 151.68 is best among the top 20 run-getters in the tournament.