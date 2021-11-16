Anushka Sharma turns the heat in a neon swimsuit, Virat Rohli reacts

Anushka Sharma shared some breathtaking photos of herself dressed in a neon green swimsuit, as she posed by the pool. While fans and followers could not help admire the glowing photos, husband Virat Kohli’s comment, with a heart and lovestruck emoji grabbed everyone's attention. In the first photo, the Phillauri star has her eyes closed as she is laughing and in the second photo, she gives an alluring pose at the camera.

The actress recently returned to Mumbai with her cricketer-husband and daughter Vamika. They were accompanying Virat in Dubai for T20 World Cup. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Next, she will be seen in Navdeep Singh’s Kaneda, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Her banner will also launch Irrfan’s son Babil in the upcoming movie Qala opposite Tripti Dimri.