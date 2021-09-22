Arjun Bijlani wins 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

The grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 will air this weekend in which the name of the winner will be announced officially. Amidst all of this speculations are rife that actor and host, Arjun Bijlani has won the reality based stunt show. While the channel has not announced the details of the winner yet, Arjun's wife and fans have flooded the social media with the congratulatory messages for the 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' star. Taking to Instagram, Arjun's wife Neha Swami Bijlani wrote, "I'm soooooo proud of you my jaan... I know what you have done really.. you deserve all the happiness in the world.. @arjunbijlani."

She has also posted a picture of the trophy on her Instagram Story. Arjun even hosted a party at his home to celebrate his victory. Other contestants of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' were also present at the bash. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is hosted by Rohit Shetty and began airing in July. Other contestants on the show included Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla and others. The finalists this season were Arjun, Divyanka, Rahul, Shweta, Varun and Vishal Aditya Singh. The 11th season was shot in Cape Town soon after the second wave of the pandemic. Divyanka Tripthi and Arjun Bijlani were being hailed as strong contenders of the show.