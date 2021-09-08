Arjun Kapoor buys new luxury car reportedly worth Rs. 2.43 crore

Arjun Kapoor recently took the delivery of his Maybach GLS 600 SUV worth ₹2.43 crore (ex-showroom, India). The actor had also purchased Land Rover Defender earlier this year. Launched in June this year, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV is a rival to the likes of Land Rover Range Rover, Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, etc. It is propelled by a 4.0-litre V8 turbo petrol engine making 550 bhp and 730 Nm. There's also a 48-Volt hybrid system for an additional 21 bhp and instantaneous torque of up to 250 Nm. All this is paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox that lets the GLS sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

Meanwhile, a picture of the actor with his new car was shared by fan accounts. In the picture, a casually dressed Arjun stood in front of his blue SUV and posed for the camera. The Bhoot Police actor's latest purchase comes a few months after he was spotted in his new Land Rover Defender. In April, he was photographed in a dull golden colour car. Arjun had previously bought a Maserati Levante, on the occasion of his 32nd birthday. On the work front, the Gunday star will next be seen in Bhoot Police. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The film is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.