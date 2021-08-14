Arjun, Khushi, and other family members arrive at Rhea Kapoor's wedding

Producer Rhea Kapoor is set to marry her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in a low-key ceremony at her father Anil Kapoor’s bungalow tonight.Rhea’s cousin Anshula Kapoor opted for a red saree for the occasion.Rhea’s cousins Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor wore colour-coordinated lehengas. Rhea’s cousin Arjun Kapoor was seen at the venue. His father Boney Kapoor came wearing a white kurta-pyjama set. Anil Kapoor's sister Reena Kapoor and her husband Sandeep Marwah were also one of the early guests to arrive at the festivities. The Kapoor family matriarch - Nirmal Kapoor (Rhea Kapoor's grandmother) - also attended the festivities.

Apart from family, the guest list also included Rhea Kapoor's close friend, designer Masaba Gupta, who arrived wearing one of her designed pieces. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have been together for over 13 years. Rhea Kapoor is the stylist behind her sister Sonam Kapoor's stunning looks. She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. Karan Boolani is very much part of the Kapoors' family festivities. Karan Boolani also collaborated with Anil Kapoor as one of the executive producers of the Netflix show Selection Day.