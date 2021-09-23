Armaan, Amaal Malik join hands with father Daboo for new single

Mumbai, Sep 23 Singer duo Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik have come together for their new track 'Barsaat'. What makes the track all the more special is that the brothers have collaborated with their father Daboo Malik who has directed the music video of the song.

Armaan and Amaal have a history of hits including 'Naina' from movie 'Khoobsurat', 'Main hoon hero tera' from 'Hero', 'Hua hain aaj pehli baar' from 'Sanam Re', 'Bol do na zara' from 'Azhar' and 'Tum aaogey' from recently released film 'Bell Bottom'.

Director Daboo Malik says, "It makes me immensely proud to team up with my gifted boys for 'Barsaat'. The sincerity with which Armaan and Amaal have created the song is endearing. I hope the listeners connect to it as we did."

Excited about the release of the song, Armaan says, "'Barsaat' talks about a feeling between a couple where not everything is right, not everything is wrong, sometimes it's just in between and you wonder how long will it go on. The lyrics and the rain are representative of these exact emotions - of turmoil that individuals often go through while facing challenging situations in a relationship."

He goes on to say: "On the work front, this has been my first time collaborating with Amaal and dad (Daboo Malik) on the same project. To watch them and learn from them, while singing to their direction, has been truly amazing - and for this reason, this project will always be extremely close to my heart."

Amaal, who has composed music for the track says: "The fact that the listeners were thrilled about 'Barsaat' way ahead of its release speaks to Armaan's distinction as a singer. Offering this song is our way of thanking all the listeners who have loved the soulful songs we've created in the past. Collaborating with Armaan and my father (Daboo Malik) for Barsaat is the highlight of 2021 for me."

Presented by Daboo Malik's MWM Entertainment, sung by Armaan Malik, composed by Amaal Mallik, penned by Kunaal Vermaa and featuring Armaan and Medha Rana, 'Barsaat' is now available on all streaming platforms.

